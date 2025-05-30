Major setback for AEW, former champion no longer part of the company - Reports

A former champion has reportedly departed AEW. This will prove to be a major setback for the Jacksonville-based company should it turn out to be true.

Mariah May joined the All Elite Wrestling roster last year and was quickly involved in a storyline with Toni Storm. Within a few months, she betrayed Timeless Toni and ended up winning the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2024. She held the title for 174 days before dropping it back to Storm at Grand Slam: Australia. Following this loss, she competed in one more match at Revolution 2025 and has since not been seen on TV. In recent weeks, there have been reports that Mariah May was planning on leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion after her contract expired, and she was looking to move to WWE.

According to fresh reports from PWInsider, The Glamour was removed from AEW's website this afternoon. This usually happens when a wrestler has left a company. The report also claimed that several WWE sources have stated that she is expected to start in the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if the reports turn out to be true, and if so, whether Mariah May jumps ship to WWE in the near future.

