Major speculation surrounding the potential release of Malakai Black from AEW

It has been speculated that Malakai Black has had a request for his release granted by AEW.

Malakai Black is said to have asked for his release from the promotion, who are rumored to have granted the request. If true, then Black will depart the Jacksonville promotion fresh off the back of a shocking elimination from the Trios Title Tournament at the hands of the Dark Order.

Xero News made the announcement via their Twitter page, stressing that the report is unconfirmed as of now. This means that as major as the speculation is, it is always worth bearing in mind that nothing has been made official yet.

"Unconfirmed report is that Malakai Black has asked for his AEW release and has been granted it. Also told 4 people on total have also been granted releases. No other names given at this time. Double checking this and I will re validate this is unconfirmed at this time."

The patriarch of the House of Black emerged in AEW in 2021 following his release from WWE. He has since feuded with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Sting and Death Triangle in a fairly middling run.

Fans have chimed in on the speculation surrounding the AEW star

While the validity of the report has yet to be determined, there have been a number of fans reacting to the blockbuster speculation.

The fan below, for example, speculated that fellow NXT Black and Gold alum Andrade El Idolo was to follow.

Jay @alreadydidthat_ @NewsXero Holy. Bet you Andrade is one of those names. @NewsXero Holy. Bet you Andrade is one of those names.

There was another who added Andrade to the speculation pile, as well as estranged AEW star MJF.

Others were quick to point out that Tony Khan had already dismissed such speculation by saying they were signed until 2027.

PandemicMacc @HollyWoodMacc13 @NewsXero Tony already said them boys stuck till 2027 @NewsXero Tony already said them boys stuck till 2027

The fan shown below expressed their frustration that the report had been broken prior to confirmation.

ED @xWrestlingEOD @NewsXero @wwe2420 If it’s unconfirmed why post it?? Post it when IT IS CONFIRMED lmfaoo @NewsXero @wwe2420 If it’s unconfirmed why post it?? Post it when IT IS CONFIRMED lmfaoo

Bliccy 🖤 @Bliccy1x @NewsXero This definitely fake but would make sense for black and AEW to split imo @NewsXero This definitely fake but would make sense for black and AEW to split imo

With such a speculative report yet to be confirmed, fans for the most part (like above) have expressed their skepticism while also acknowledging that it would make sense for the Dutch Destroyer to call it a day in All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think? Could Malakai Black truly be done with All Elite Wrestling? Discuss the topic in the comments below.

