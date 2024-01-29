Major speculation on top AEW stars jumping ship to WWE after contract expiry

Two former WWE Superstars, who are currently signed to AEW, could be jumping ship back to the Stamford-based promotion as soon as their contracts are up, according to veteran wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer.

Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) and Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) are a part of the House of Black faction along with Brody King and the TBS Champion, Julia Hart, in All Elite Wrestling. The group has been doing well for themselves, but many think that their run in the company has been underwhelming, especially with regards to how Malakai Black has been booked.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Dave Meltzer pointed out that they don't do jobs, and two of three guys, perhaps Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, will return to the Stamford-based promotion after their contracts are up.

"Malakai Black never does jobs, and when this one's going on I'm like watching this, one of the things I was thinking while watching this was 'These freakin' House of Balck guys never do jobs,' and here is the other thing, it's like 'What if they win this match?' and I was just there like, 'You know they're like, two of those three guys are going to WWE.'"

He further added:

"I mean they are going, as soon as they can go they are gone, even though they were treated like sh*t in WWE, and they never do jobs here, and you never do jobs here, and my thought is kinda like, 'Why do you keep putting them over 'cause we know they are leaving, but there you go." [1:14-1:54]

Expand Tweet

The former WWE stars competed in a steel cage elimination match

Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, alongside Brody King, squared off against FTR and Daniel Garcia in a trios steel cage elimination match on the recent episode of Collision.

It was a culmination of their feud, and the match was brutal as expected with FTR and Garcia escaping the cage in the end to secure the victory.

Expand Tweet

It is undisclosed when Malakai and Buddy's contracts are up, and only time will tell what the future holds for the two.

If you use any of the quotes from the piece, please credit the Wrestling Observer Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.