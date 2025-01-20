Major star "might be done" with AEW; completely unwanted in the locker room [Reports]

A former AEW Women's World Champion is reportedly done with the promotion. The said star is seemingly unwanted in the locker room.

The major star in question, Britt Baker, could be done with the Jacksonville-based promotion, per a new report. She last competed on the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford.

Wade Keller of PWTorch recently reported that Baker could be done with All Elite Wrestling, and Tony Khan might not put her on TV again. The former Women's World Champion is seemingly "unpopular" in the women's locker room.

"She [Baker] might be done with AEW. At least the feeling I'm getting from talking to people in AEW is Tony Khan might have her in the same category as some other wrestlers where they just don't get phone calls and don't get called in to show up. There is a lot of frustration with her. I'm told—and I've heard this pretty consistently—she's wildly unpopular in the women's locker room." [H/T: Cultaholic]

The report further indicated that the perception is that no one wanted Britt Baker back in the locker room and the situation was bad. Only time will tell what the future has in store for Baker.

