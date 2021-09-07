Major update on Cody Rhodes' return to AEW- Reports

Cody Rhodes has been absent from AEW programming since the August 4 episode of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. But according to a recent report, the former AEW TNT Champion might return sooner rather than later

Bodyslam.net has a major update on when we will see the American Nightmare back in action. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Cody Rhodes is expected to return to AEW programming within the month of September. Additionally, he noted, there are big plans in store for the AEW EVP.

Cody Rhodes has not been seen since his crushing loss to Malakai Black at the Homecoming special episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida. The former TNT Champion lost in shocking fashion, and he was seemingly about to announce his retirement. But a post-match attack from Black prevented Rhodes from officially delivering the news.

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi are starring in a show called "Rhodes to the Top", which has probably kept him occupied for now. With his company gaining more momentum by the day, Cody's re-introduction to AEW television should provide the weekly shows with a further boost.

A rematch between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black could be in the plans

As mentioned before, Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black over a month ago, and he wasn't even allowed to finish his speech post-match. Everything points towards a rematch between the two when the inaugural TNT Champion returns.

This direction could be reminiscent of when Cody Rhodes returned after a month-long layoff in 2020 during his feud with Mr. Brodie Lee. Cody was squashed in amatch for the TNT Championship and disappeared. He returned a month later, sporting a new look and a changed persona. Rhodes went on to defeat Lee in a brutal dog collar match that concluded their feud.

