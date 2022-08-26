Major update on Eddie Kingston's real-life heat with popular AEW star following suspension

There has been an update on the real-life issues between AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, their backstage altercation, and Kingston's thoughts on the matter.

Fightful Select reported that Kingston was mad because Sammy Guevara hadn't spoken with him over the content of a promo that found itself cut from the show. The two were said not to have communicated since their Blood & Guts match, which saw the Mad King throw the Spanish God off of the cage.

It has been reported that Kingston asked for the opportunity to work with Guevara. More to the point, it was alleged that Guevara was short of options and explicitly looking to work with him following his maligned feud with the Men of the Year.

There were said to be clear limits set on Guevara's feuds surrounding having his ex-fiancee prohibited from being mentioned; no mention was pitched anyway. The reported plan outlined a win for Eddie Kingston in their eventual clash at AEW All Out.

The cut promo was said to have seen Guevara earmark Kingston as a 'fat piece of sh*t' and the Mad King was said to have felt this undermined their match's believability.

However, it was reportedly said that the main frustration was geared towards Guevara delivering this after what had been seen as difficulty working with the Men of the Year and Sonjay Dutt.

Their confrontation is said to have seen Kingston yelling at Guevara, who then smiled at his ulterior. Mad King retaliated against pie-faced Sammy, which led to the latter complaining and Kingston being forced to serve a two-week suspension.

What did Eddie Kingston have to say about his actions and subsequent AEW suspension?

Kingston has remained apologetic for his actions and said in the report not to have confirmed the series of events. However, The Mad King admitted that he was wrong and clarified that he wanted to leave the matter there.

PWInsider also reported on the situation, where Kingston was said to have confirmed the suspension and sent a message of apology.

While apologizing, Kingston said that the truth is known and he won't deceive or deny it before going further to admit he was wrong and left it for others to make their own judgments on the matter.

