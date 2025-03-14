Major update on Killswitch's AEW future after career-threatening injury - Reports

AEW fans continue rooting for Killswitch to make his return, but unfortunately, the comeback was nixed once again. After being hospitalized in the fall following a heartbreaking situation at home, the future of the AEW Original was up in the air. However, backstage sources just provided major Killswitch status updates.

The Post-Modern Phenomenon was hospitalized with double pneumonia in late September after collapsing at home and being found by his fiancée. Killswitch was days away from permanent lung damage. Complications led to the use of oxygen support for the 39-year-old, which dismissed talk of a one-month recovery period due to slower progress. Sources reported in December that he was nowhere near being cleared, but three weeks ago, he was close to returning.

The Patriarchy's masked muscle was backstage for AEW Revolution last weekend in Los Angeles, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. Multiple sources also indicated that the three-time All Elite champion was discussed for a big angle, but actual details are up in the air.

All Elite Wrestling officials talked about booking Killswitch on Revolution for some sort of involvement in the main event finish. The Observer adds that it wasn't clear what led to the final decision, but they ended up going with a different idea after considering the potential surprise return.

Backstage talk got "very quiet" when sources were asked about the former Luchasaurus' potential involvement in an "alternate ending" to the pay-per-view, noted Fightful. This was after multiple sources indicated he was backstage and that there were talks related to his return. Killswitch being backstage was initially revealed when a source was asked about the rumored alternate ending.

Revolution was headlined by Jon Moxley retaining the AEW World Championship over Adam Copeland and The Patriarchy's Christian Cage, who cashed in his title shot to make it a Triple Threat but was later choked out for the finish. Killswitch helped Cage secure the title shot by winning the Casino Gauntlet at All In.

AEW Dynasty updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on April 6 at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia for the second annual Dynasty event. Below is the updated lineup:

International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy or Mike Bailey or Ricochet/Katsuyori Shibata or Mark Briscoe/Mark Davis

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy or Mike Bailey or Ricochet/Katsuyori Shibata or Mark Briscoe/Mark Davis AEW World Championship: Cope or Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

The main event will be finalized after Wednesday's Dynamite Street Fight between Cope and World Champion Jon Moxley. Kenny Omega's first challenger will be decided after next week's Four-Way match finale to the International Championship Eliminator Tournament.

