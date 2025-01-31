Major update on Killswitch's AEW future after life-threatening injury - Reports

Killswitch suffered a life-threatening injury last year. New details regarding his AEW future have come to light.

Killswitch is one of the top stars in AEW. The first glances of his potential were evident during his time in the Jurassic Express along with Jack Perry. After joining The Patriarchy, the former TNT Champion has showcased his true potential.

Sadly, his promising career had to come to a screeching halt in September 2024 when he was diagnosed with double pneumonia. It was reported that his condition got so bad that he could've died. Since then, there have been reports that his health has improved and he is working hard to return to the ring.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Killswitch is still not cleared to compete but his health has improved enough for him to appear at WrestleCon this weekend.

Killswitch's former stablemate Marko Stunt retired last year

Killswitch, Jack Perry, and Marko Stunt started their AEW run together as part of Jurassic Express. However, Marko Stunt left AEW in 2022. He eventually returned to the promotion in July 2024 to challenge Jack Perry for the TNT Championship. This would also end up being his last match.

In November 2024, Mr. Fun Size took to social media to say he was retiring from the ring due to health issues. He was only 28 years old:

"Today, I write this with a heavy yet grateful heart as I announce my retirement from professional wrestling. This decision was not an easy one, as wrestling has been the biggest part of my life for so long, filled with moments that have shaped who I am today. It has been an incredible journey - one full of passion, sweat, tears, and unrivaled joy."

It's good to hear that the former Luchasaurus' health got better last year as it would've been sad to see him retire just like Marko Stunt.

