A seemingly forgotten AEW star, best known for tagging with Ricochet, has been absent from the promotion for a while now. However, a new update has shed light on his potential future with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Chuck Taylor joined AEW in 2019, during the promotion's inception year, and quickly rose to prominence in the company with his Best Friends stable alongside Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy. Before that, Taylor used to team with fellow All Elite Wrestling star Ricochet during their time together in the independent circuit. Taylor's last appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion was in April 2024, when he lost a parking lot brawl against his former partner Beretta in an episode of Rampage. Shortly after the match, the star was forced to retire due to an injury.

Ad

Trending

Taylor, who now works as a coach behind the scenes, was last seen on Close-Up with Renee Paquette last year, where the star shared that there is a chance he may be able to wrestle again after surgery, but did confirm that it wasn't a priority at the time. Referring to the same, a fan on the most recent edition of Fightful Select Q&A asked about an update on Chuck Taylor's future in AEW. Responding to the same, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp said that he hasn't heard anything about Taylor undergoing surgery or if there were any creative plans indicating he would step inside the ring in the future.

Ad

Check out Taylor's interview with Renee Paquette below:

Ad

Details on the injury that forced AEW star Chuck Taylor to retire

Chuck Taylor had retired from in-ring competition after a parking lot brawl with former stablemate Trent Beretta in April 2024. A few months later, Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Taylor had suffered a knee injury back in October 2023 that caused the retirement.

Ad

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the knee injury Chuck Taylor sustained was first believed to be a bruised talus and ligament damage that could be rehabbed. But when things didn't get better for him after rehab, doctors discovered necrosis of the broken ankle with fragments underneath the cartilage, which forced him into retirement.

Taylor currently holds a prominent backstage role in AEW. It will be interesting to see if he can overcome his injury and get cleared to wrestle again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE