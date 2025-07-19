A seemingly forgotten AEW star, best known for tagging with Ricochet, has been absent from the promotion for a while now. However, a new update has shed light on his potential future with the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Chuck Taylor joined AEW in 2019, during the promotion's inception year, and quickly rose to prominence in the company with his Best Friends stable alongside Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy. Before that, Taylor used to team with fellow All Elite Wrestling star Ricochet during their time together in the independent circuit. Taylor's last appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion was in April 2024, when he lost a parking lot brawl against his former partner Beretta in an episode of Rampage. Shortly after the match, the star was forced to retire due to an injury.
Taylor, who now works as a coach behind the scenes, was last seen on Close-Up with Renee Paquette last year, where the star shared that there is a chance he may be able to wrestle again after surgery, but did confirm that it wasn't a priority at the time. Referring to the same, a fan on the most recent edition of Fightful Select Q&A asked about an update on Chuck Taylor's future in AEW. Responding to the same, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp said that he hasn't heard anything about Taylor undergoing surgery or if there were any creative plans indicating he would step inside the ring in the future.
Check out Taylor's interview with Renee Paquette below:
18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏
Details on the injury that forced AEW star Chuck Taylor to retire
Chuck Taylor had retired from in-ring competition after a parking lot brawl with former stablemate Trent Beretta in April 2024. A few months later, Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Taylor had suffered a knee injury back in October 2023 that caused the retirement.
According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the knee injury Chuck Taylor sustained was first believed to be a bruised talus and ligament damage that could be rehabbed. But when things didn't get better for him after rehab, doctors discovered necrosis of the broken ankle with fragments underneath the cartilage, which forced him into retirement.
Taylor currently holds a prominent backstage role in AEW. It will be interesting to see if he can overcome his injury and get cleared to wrestle again.
Meet Goldberg's son HERE