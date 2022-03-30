Major update on Toni Storm potentially joining AEW - Reports

In the latest update on former WWE Superstar Toni Storm (real-life Toni Rossall) potentially joining AEW, reports have claimed that there is significant interest in the Australian star from All Elite Wrestling.

Toni Storm is one of the many talented women currently working as a free agent. Her work in NXT UK and the independent circuit helped her gain a lot of recognition. She defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT UK Women's Championship, a title she held for nearly eight months.

In 2019, she was chosen by Ripley to be part of the Survivor Series team before entering the Royal Rumble match, where she was eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

In her main roster debut on SmackDown, she defeated Zelina Vega before entering a title program against Charlotte Flair. She failed to capture the title and eventually requested her release from WWE, which was granted immediately.

The latest report from Fightful Select has noted that a number of stars within the company are quite confident that the former NXT UK Women's Champion will be All Elite soon. It was also mentioned that 'numerous wrestlers' in AEW were pushing for her to get signed.

Could Toni Storm debut on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite?

Toni Storm's non-compete clause with WWE will expire on Tuesday, one day before the latest episode of AEW Dynamite airs. Tony Khan revealed in a recent interview that he would be signing a female wrestler to feature on this week's show.

Subsequently, it was announced on Rampage that The Bunny will be facing a mystery opponent in the first Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament qualifier.

A number of talented ex-WWE stars like Mia Yim, Nixon Newell (formerly known as Tegan Nox), and Athena (formerly known as Ember Moon) are now free agents alongside the former SmackDown Superstar.

However, after this update, it seems like the former NXT UK Superstar is likely to show up on Dynamite to take on the AFO member. AEW's women's division will get a huge boost with the signing of Storm as it builds towards becoming a formidable storehouse of young and talented women.

Do you think Storm will join AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

