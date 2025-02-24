Major WWE roadblock in Samantha Irvin's potential AEW signing - Reports

Ever since leaving WWE, Samantha Irvin has been rumored to join AEW. However, there might be a roadblock in her way.

Samantha Irvin was one of the most popular ring announcers WWE had in quite a while. Her unique way of announcing various wrestlers to the ring, which suited their gimmicks, resonated with the fans, and she quickly became a fan favorite. However, despite her rising popularity, she suddenly announced her exit from WWE last year.

This upset many fans, who speculated that she might be done with the Stamford-based promotion because of Ricochet, who had already left the company just a few weeks prior. When Ricochet showed up in AEW, many fans speculated that Samantha might also join AEW. However, she did not confirm those rumors at the time.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Samantha has been backstage at AEW frequently in support of Ricochet. There have been rumors that she might have a non-compete clause associated with her WWE exit, but this has not been confirmed as of the writing of this article.

Samantha Irvin previously denied the possibility that she would join AEW

Samantha Irvin's exit from the WWE shocked many fans, given her popularity. As expected, numerous people were upset with her departure and directed much of their frustration towards Ricochet, blaming him for her leaving the promotion. However, Irvin revealed that she left the WWE because she wasn't receiving many opportunities beyond being a ring announcer.

Hence, a fan asked Samantha on social media to join AEW, suggesting that she could be involved in various roles within the company. Irvin responded to the fan by stating that if she is not working for WWE, then she is not in the wrestling business at all.

"If I’m not at WWE, I’m not in the wrestling business," Irvin wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if Samantha Irvin will go back on her word and join All Elite Wrestling in the future.

