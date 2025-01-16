Malakai Black's WWE status amid AEW exit rumors revealed - Reports

Malakai Black has reportedly parted ways with AEW. Some recent reports have revealed the current status of his potential return to the Triple H-led WWE.

Malakai Black was a Triple H guy during his time in NXT. However, his booking under Vince McMahon on the WWE main roster was underwhelming, which eventually led to his release. Triple H took over as the head of creative in WWE in 2022 and has brought back some of his former NXT talent that was released. It seems like The Game is high on making Black a top star ahead of his rumored return.

In a recent report by PWTorch, It was revealed that the Stamford-based promotion sees Malakai Black as a 'top singles act' if he chooses to return to the company:

"WWE reportedly see Malakai Black as a "top singles act" should he return to the company." [H/T: PWTorch]

AEW star Julia Hart wishes the best for Malakai Black's future

The House of Black consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. With the rumors of Black's departure from AEW, many wonder what will happen to The House of Black. Former TBS Champion Julia Hart has shared her thoughts on Black's current status.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Julia Hart praised Malakai Black and wished him the best for his future. She further revealed that The House of Black will be okay without the former NXT Champion:

“I think it will be okay. Whatever he [Malakai Black] decides to do is his business, and I wish him all the best no matter what. He has been such a great rock for me, and I appreciate everything he’s ever done with me. Also but, rumours aren’t confirmed or anything. I don’t know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening. We don’t know,'' she said.

The fans will have to wait and see how Triple H books Malakai Black if he chooses to return to WWE ahead of his rumored AEW departure.

