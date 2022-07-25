Reported AEW backstage reaction to Vince Mcmahon's retirement; several stars may be hoping to receive WWE offer

Vince McMahon's sudden retirement has sent shock waves into the wrestling world. From wrestlers to fans, everybody has been seeking answers to many puzzling queries.

July 23rd, 2022, marked a day that very few might have ever believed. Vince McMahon announced his retirement in all capacities after 39 years as the head of the company. His daughter Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan were named the co-CEOs of the company.

With Mr. McMahon now officially retired, it now opens up many possibilities for the company. However, it appears that the speculations concerning opportunities and changes aren't limited to just the WWE locker room.

As reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch:

"Several discontented wrestlers in AEW are happy with the news now that Vince isn't running the company anymore. Many who didn't see WWE as an option earlier, are hopeful that WWE may show interest in them now," said Keller. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Blake Oestriecher @BOestriecher I think we're going to see some big changes in #AEW and #WWE in terms of talent moving from one side to the other. The grass isn't always greener on the other side, and with Vince McMahon gone, I'd guess we see more AEW-to-WWE departures once we see how post-Vince WWE functions. I think we're going to see some big changes in #AEW and #WWE in terms of talent moving from one side to the other. The grass isn't always greener on the other side, and with Vince McMahon gone, I'd guess we see more AEW-to-WWE departures once we see how post-Vince WWE functions.

The report also suggested that the limitations of hiring only a certain number of independent wrestlers can also be amended.

Stephanie McMahon paid homage to Vince McMahon on SmackDown

The WWE Chairwoman kicked off this week's edition of SmackDown with a warm reception from fans in attendance. Stephanie addressed the crowd on an emotional note and paid tribute to her father.

Amidst the loud "Thank you, Vince!'' echoing throughout the arena, she mentioned that Mr. McMahon is thankful to all the fans.

The AEW roster consists of numerous ex-WWE performers who parted ways with the global juggernaut. The new management might churn out an opportunity for them to return with a better deal, as Cody Rhodes did.

Saúl Alejandro @SaulAlejandr00 I know that MJF is very interested in coming to WWE now that it’s going back to a TV-14 rating I know that MJF is very interested in coming to WWE now that it’s going back to a TV-14 rating https://t.co/CZXWClRiBz

AEW's massive roster doesn't allow all wrestlers to be featured as regularly as they would like to on Dynamite or Rampage. Those who are unhappy in Tony Khan's company or are closer to contract expiration may have an opportunity brewing soon.

