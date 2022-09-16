Another released WWE Superstar makes debut at AEW tapings this week (Spoilers)

AEW brought another ex-WWE star into the fold during last night's Dark: Elevation tapings.

The Wrestling Observer has reported in their event spoilers that Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik, faced Serpentico in singles action. Like AEW Rampage, which was also taped last night, Dark Elevation is recorded ahead of time. So it's reasonable to expect Dorada's debut will air this coming Monday.

The luchador kickstarted his WWE career in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic, reaching the finals of the tournament only to lose out to TJ Perkins. He became a stalwart in the revived division and 205 Live brand, most notably forming Lucha House Party with Kalisto and Lince Dorado.

He requested his release in September 2021 owing to a lack of opportunities and found it granted two months later.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Máscara Dorada (Gran Metalik) made his AEW debut tonight for a match on Dark: Elevation against Serpentico. #AEWDynamite Máscara Dorada (Gran Metalik) made his AEW debut tonight for a match on Dark: Elevation against Serpentico. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Jjb3tmgvbJ

Since his release, Dorada has worked the independent circuit and made appearances for NJPW STRONG and IMPACT Wrestling. He challenged Mike Bailey for the X-Division title in the latter promotion at the end of August.

Mascara Dorada is now the second of Lucha House Party to debut in AEW

WWE @WWE



The most 𝑳𝒖𝒄𝒉𝒂 𝑳𝒊𝒕 tag team around.



@LuchadorLD

@WWEGranMetalik

#WWERaw Say hello to the LUCHA HOUSE PARTY!The most 𝑳𝒖𝒄𝒉𝒂 𝑳𝒊𝒕 tag team around.@WWEGranMetalik Say hello to the LUCHA HOUSE PARTY!The most 𝑳𝒖𝒄𝒉𝒂 𝑳𝒊𝒕 tag team around.@LuchadorLD@WWEGranMetalik#WWERaw https://t.co/mNckuXaUhX

In making his debut for Tony Khan's promotion, Mascara Dorada is now the second of LHP to compete in AEW.

The first was Samuray Del Sol, who alongside Aero Star battled FTR for the AAA tag titles in November last year. Del Sol had been the most accomplished of the trio during his WWE career.

His years as Kalisto witnessed an NXT tag title reign alongside Sin Cara, as well as two runs with the United States title before capturing the Cruiserweight belt for a week in 2017.

Lucha House Party spent the majority of their time on the losing end, despite challenging for the RAW and SmackDown tag titles on multiple occasions.

Would you like to see Mascara Dorada stick around? Could Lucha House Party reform in All Elite Wrestling? Discuss your thoughts in the comments below.

