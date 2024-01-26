Massive former WWE star to make AEW debut after Revolution 2024 - Reports

A huge former WWE Superstar and multi-time women's champion could be buckling up for her expected AEW debut after the upcoming Revolution 2024 PPV in March. The company could also make a major announcement about the same.

The massive former WWE star in question is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Mone allegedly walked out of the Stamford-based promotion back in 2022 due to some creative issues. Later, she signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2023 but had fewer matches and appearances due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone is reportedly a free agent currently after her contract with NJPW is up. Previous rumors suggested Mone would make her return to the WWE. However, she is now heavily rumored to make her AEW debut soon.

Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer seems to have some updates regarding Mone heading to AEW. A fan on "X" asked Zarian whether Mercedes will go All Elite pre or post-the Revolution PPV. Zarian claimed that she would join the promotion after the Revolution 2024 PPV.

Furthermore, a fan also asked Andrew whether AEW would make some major tease or announce Mone's debut, to which Zarian replied:

"Yes very very very soon."

Tony Khan on the former WWE women's champion possibly joining AEW

During the AEW Full Gear 2023 Press Conference, Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of the former women's champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) going All Elite. Here is what he said:

"I have a lot of respect for Mercedes Mone. We would love to have her at anytime in AEW. She’s had great experience with our partner NJPW. She would be a great addition to AEW anytime . I have great respect for her and have had great conversations with her. I think the world of her." (H/T Ringside News)

Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the reports actually end up being true, and Mercedes Mone will be All Elite soon. Or if Mone returns to her old stomping grounds at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

