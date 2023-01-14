Massive speculation on CM Punk's AEW return following shots at popular star

CM Punk's recent social media antics may indicate he has no plan to return to AEW.

MJF won Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Most Hated Wrestler and Feud of the Year awards. While the former accolade was for his own work, the Feud of the Year was awarded for his work against CM Punk. However, in typical MJF fashion, he taped over Punk's name in his celebratory Instagram post.

Punk clapped back at the seeming dig, commenting that he should "find some tape for the ratings," which is an evident dig at AEW programming's recent slump. Dave Meltzer wrote about the dig in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, speculating that it could indicate he has no intention of returning.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ MJF shared his awards which had a tape over CM Punk's name, and of course CM Punk did not hold back. MJF shared his awards which had a tape over CM Punk's name, and of course CM Punk did not hold back. https://t.co/2YiWjuzdRI

CM Punk has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since winning the world title at All Out. Following the event, he was reportedly involved in a backstage altercation with The Elite. He also sustained a torn tricep during his title bout earlier that night.

The Elite have since returned and won the AEW Trios Tag titles

While Punk's future with AEW and pro wrestling may be uncertain, The Elite have since returned from their suspension and even won back their Trios Titles. They were absent from the company between All Out and their comeback match at Full Gear.

They have competed in a Best of Seven Series for the Trios Titles since Full Gear, looking to get the titles they were stripped of after All Out back. During this week's episode of Dynamite, they won the Series and the belts in a Ladder Match.

