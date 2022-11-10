Massive speculation on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' potential first opponents following their in-ring return in AEW

New speculation has emerged on the potential opponents for AEW's The Elite when they return to the ring.

The Elite have been suspended since being involved in an alleged backstage altercation with CM Punk following his explosive media scrum after AEW All Out. They had been crowned the inaugural Trios Tag champs earlier in the night, but the titles were stripped from them by the following Dynamite.

The past two weeks' installments of the Wednesday Night flagship have seen The Elite teased in 'Delete the Elite' vignettes. The teases have somewhat confirmed that the trio are due for a return, and as can be expected, the plan is for the former Trios Champs to go after the current holders of the title.

That's according to Dave Meltzer, at least, who wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that other teases for Full Gear include "Penta & Pac & Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega & Young Bucks for the trios titles (I've heard this probable but not 100 percent)."

Death Triangle captured the titles on the night they were stripped from The Elite, and the recent teases have focused on the apparent replacement of the former champs.

There has yet to be an official announcement for the bout to take place at Full Gear, but it can be expected to come soon with the event taking place on November 19th.

The Young Bucks reportedly filed a new trademark ahead of their imminent AEW return

Young Bucks filed trademark for the Wayward Sons?



They actually talked about it once on BTE and wished it was their theme song!

Perhaps indicative of a change to some degree, the Young Bucks have recently filed for a trademark ahead of their imminent return.

The "Killing the Business Inc." company filed for the trademark "The Wayward Sons" on November 3, with the application going live on November 7, 2022.

While an apt name for the siblings, Matt and Nick Jackson have carved a legacy of stars and gold under the banner of The Young Bucks. The Bucks did admit they wanted to enter with the song "Carry On Wayward Son" during an episode of BTE prior to their 10-man tag match at AEW's The House Always Wins in 2021.

