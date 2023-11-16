Massive update on if CM Punk is The Devil in AEW - Reports

There's been tons of speculation in recent weeks about CM Punk making his massive AEW return as The Devil. However, the latest reports have debunked this theory, suggesting Punk wasn't the person who was wreaking havoc in All Elite Wrestling.

The Devil's identity has been a hot topic on All Elite TV. Many names have popped up as potential candidates who could be behind the mask. One of those is The Second City Saint, who was fired from All Elite Wrestling in September due to a backstage fight at All In 2023.

However, some fans believe the promotion could pull off a big angle, wherein CM Punk would be revealed as The Devil and then feud with MJF.

However, the latest update from Fightful Select will disappoint those wanting to see CM Punk back in Tony Khan's promotion. It was noted that the former WWE Champion is not The Devil and is not in talks with the company for a return.

Moreover, it was also revealed that neither Britt Baker was The Devil, another name that fans were speculating could be donning the mask.

It's safe to say the mystery behind the suspicious attack is intact, and it remains to be seen when AEW finally makes the big reveal that fans eagerly await.

