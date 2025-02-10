Massive update on Keith Lee amidst AEW absence - Reports

Keith Lee hasn't been seen on AEW TV in over a year. New details have come to light regarding his future.

Keith Lee arrived in AEW in dominant fashion. He formed a tag team with Swerve Strickland and they even captured the World Tag Team Championship. After they disbanded their team, Swerve's career took off and he became the World Champion. On the other hand, the same can't be said about Lee.

His career came to a screeching halt in 2023. He had severe health issues that forced him out of the ring for an extended period. During this time, he also had an undisclosed injury which required double surgery. He hadn't competed in the ring since December 2023 and there has been no mention of his return.

According to reports from PWInsider, The Limitless One was backstage at last week's episode of Dynamite. This is a bit surprising since he hasn't been at any events since he was out of action.

Keith Lee penned a heartfelt message during his time away from the ring

Keith Lee earned a massive fan following during his time in WWE's NXT brand. Hence, when the news of his health issues became public knowledge, fans sent numerous messages to The Limitless One wishing him a speedy recovery. Hence, the former WWE star felt the need to respond to his fans.

Lee took to social media to thank the fans for the love he received:

"I certainly don't see them all, but I have seen many. I must take the time to say thank you. And I must take the time to tell you.... we are not done. Hang in there, just like I am. Whatever it is.... the time will come. Let's move forward. Oh. And don't forget to go vote," Lee posted.

It will be interesting to see when Keith Lee will make his return to the ring after his recovery.

