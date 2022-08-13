Massive update on Kenny Omega's future with AEW reportedly disclosed

There has been a huge development regarding former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his future with the company. It looks like he could be sticking around All Elite Wrestling a little while longer.

Omega has been one of the EVP's in AEW since its inception. He was also the company's World Champion, holding the belt for nearly a year before being beaten by Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021.

Since that loss, he has been absent from TV and has been missed dearly by fans. Some have even wondered whether or not he will ever wrestle again due to the amount of injuries he has had to rehab over the past few months.

D1 Climax @DrainBamager "Don't you worry CLEANER, I got this."

The last time Kenny Omega appeared on AEW TV.



Can't wait until he's back, which could be any day now.



Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter talked about Kenny Omega's contract situation this week, as well as other stars such as Hangman Page, MJF and The Young Bucks, and how Omega's contract expires in February 2023.

"The original cast mostly signed three year deals with two year options, meaning the Young Bucks, Adam Page, etc., would be under contract until the end of 2023. In theory, MJF’s deal ends the same time but obviously everyone is quiet on his front. The one exception we know of is Kenny Omega, who signed a four-year deal on February 1, 2019. So his deal would in theory be up in February." said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestlePurists)

However, one major development is that AEW contracts have a clause that means if activated, a wrestler will remain with the company for the amount of time they were injured after the contract expires. Meaning Omega would have nearly ten months added on to his original deal.

"However, as noted last week, AEW has extended contracts based on people being out of action for a lengthy period of time. AEW has the contractual right to extend Omega’s contract for roughly another nine months, or around November, although there is no indication one way or another if that was to happen.” said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestlePurists).

Will Kenny Omega be The Young Bucks's partner for the AEW Trios Championship tournament?

One of the most intriguing stories playing out on AEW TV at the moment is who The Young Bucks will pick to be their partner in the upcoming Trios Championship tournament.

They were betrayed by Adam Cole and reDRagon and snubbed by Hangman Page. However, with Kenny Omega nearing a return, there is a possibility that "The Cleaner could be back on AEW TV as early as next week.

D1 Climax @DrainBamager Here's your official AEW Trios tournament bracket!



The "Young Bucks & ???" is just playing with my feelings. Here's your official AEW Trios tournament bracket!The "Young Bucks & ???" is just playing with my feelings. https://t.co/UxsaTAjCNI

The first of four first-round matches will take place on the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite as Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee will take on The Young Bucks and their mystery partner.

Do you think The Elite will win the AEW Trios Championships? Let us know in the comments section down below!

