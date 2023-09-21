Medical update on Jon Moxley after AEW Grand Slam Incident – Reports

Former WWE and AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, seemingly sustained a concussion during his match on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. There is now an update on how serious his concussion is.

Moxley put his International title on the line against Rey Fenix in a hard-hitting bout on the Grand Slam show. During the match, fans witnessed a horrible-looking botch. Mox took a dangerous bump on his head while taking a modified version of a Tombstone from Fenix.

Thankfully, the former AEW World Champion was able to finish the match despite seemingly getting concussed. However, there is a picture circulating on the internet in which Mox's wife, Renee Paquette, Tony Khan, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, look extremely concerned about Mox.

Amid the speculation of a concussion, there is a report on Moxley's situation and the potential injury suffered by him. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared an update regarding the injury scare on the "X" social media platform. Dave also elaborated on the seriousness of the concussion:

"Moxley was diagnosed with a minor concussion."

While a minor concussion may seem like a piece of positive news for fans, Mox will still need some time to recover after this incident. We wish Jon Moxley a speedy recovery as only time will tell when the former champion will be able to get back in the ring.

Jon Moxley lost the AEW International Championship

On the 2023 edition of the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show, fans witnessed multiple great moments. However, the moment that shook the crowd in New York City and everyone watching at home to the core was Jon Moxley losing his International title to Rey Fenix.

Mox won the title earlier this month at the All Out PPV by defeating Orange Cassidy, ending his year-long title reign. Following the title victory, Mox also successfully defended the title two times. However, he lost the championship in just his third defense.

While the moment was shocking, it could lead to a new direction for Jon Moxley heading forward. However, many in the wrestling community feel that he dropped the title due to an unfortunate concussion. It will be interesting to see how AEW book Rey Fenix as the new International Champion after Mox's loss at Grand Slam.

