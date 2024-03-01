Megastar to show up at next week's AEW Dynamite - Reports

If recent reports are anything to go by, a massive free agent is expected to show up at next week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The person in question is none other than Kazuchika Okada, who's one of the best wrestlers in the business today.

Ever since it was announced that Okada was on his way out of NJPW, several rumors popped up about his next destination in wrestling. While many assumed he could be heading to WWE, in recent weeks, most rumors indicated that Kazuchika Okada could be heading to All Elite Wrestling instead.

Okada is not a stranger to AEW fans, as he's performed for the company in the past, thanks to its partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Now, the latest report from Fightful Select is suggesting that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion could end up becoming a part of Tony Khan's promotion at next week's Dynamite.

It's safe to say Okada's appearance is sure to bring the house down. Moreover, considering just how big a name he is, he could draw new eyeballs to AEW.

Do you think there's any chance of Kazuchika Okada showing up at Revolution 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

