Miro FKA Rusev's AEW contract details reportedly revealed

On the September 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed a surprise addition to the AEW roster. Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, made an appearance on the show and featured in a segment with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. Miro was revealed as Sabian's best man.

Miro then cut a promo, where he confirmed that he was now a part of AEW, and said: “My name is Miro and I’m All Elite". Now, details have emerged about his new contract with AEW.

Miro's AEW contract details

Pro Wrestling Sheet have confirmed that Miro has, in fact, signed a deal with the company and that his new deal with AEW is "for over a year". Not all wrestlers that AEW have signed have been given long-term deals. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, and who was also released earlier this year, is currently wrestling on a short-term deal in AEW.

Following his AEW debut, Miro took a huge shot at WWE and Vince McMahon on AEW Dynamite. This is what he had to say:

“Ten years in the same house, under the same glass ceiling with imaginary brass ring. Well, you can take your brass ring and shove it up your a**.”

Rusev was one of many Superstars released by WWE earlier this year, as part of their budget cuts. Two other Superstars who were released by WWE in 2020 have joined AEW - Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who were known as The Revival in WWE.

The man formerly known as The Bulgarian Brute will know several familiar faces, as the likes of Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Jon Moxley, Brodie Lee, and Pac have been with him previously in WWE.

Rusev/Miro was in WWE for ten years, joining the company in 2010 and wrestling in FCW and NXT, before moving to the main roster.