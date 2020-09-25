Miro reportedly suffers legitimate injury in his AEW debut match on Dynamite 

Miro fka Rusev made his in-ring debut for AEW on the most recent episode of Dynamite. The former WWE Superstar teamed up with Kip Sabian to face Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela. While Miro and his partner picked up the win, it did come at a cost as he reportedly suffered an injury during the match.

Miro was in a considerable amount of discomfort when he was sent crashing to the floor on the outside, and it seemed like he landed hard on his knee. He sold the leg injury, and following the incident, the match also got really sloppy, which indicated that something had really gone wrong.

Update on Miro's staus follwing injury scare on Dynamite

Bryan Alvarez revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live that Rusev legitimately tweaked his knee during the spot, but he somehow felt better moments later, and he felt fit enough to complete the match. Miro was reportedly fine backstage, and he is not expected to miss any in-ring tome due to the injury.

Here's what Alvarez noted on the Wrestling Observer Live:

"When I watched it, it was really weird because, let's just put it this way. About two mins after he got hurt, he was moving fine, and so when I saw him moving fine, I thought. Was he just selling? But when he got hurt, the match just totally fell apart. He is dropping people. He is trying to launch people. They are barely getting over and falling on their heads. I mean, it was bad. I mean, to risk your life for your art. I mean, we do see it a lot but what I was told was he tweaked it and then it felt better. So, I don't know what he did, but allegedly it was legitimate, and then he felt better afterward, and he felt better at the back. So, I guess he is fine."

Miro and Kip Sabian won the match after 'The Best Man' applied the Game Over submission move, previously known as The Accolade, on Sonny Kiss. While Miro's debut match wasn't the best in-ring contest of the night, he would count himself lucky that he escaped with a potentially serious knee injury.