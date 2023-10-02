AEW WrestleDream 2023 is in the books, and many believe it was one of the best pro wrestling shows of the entire year. However, numerous performers left Seattle, Washington, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

Fans in the Climate Pledge Arena witnessed 14 matches in total on October 1, including several high-profile title bouts and grudge fights. The event concluded with the debut of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE.

Several All Elite Wrestling talents, unfortunately, suffered injuries over the course of the event. On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio (subscription required), Dave Meltzer listed which stars got hurt and the severity of their injuries.

Expand Tweet

AEW International Champion Rey Fenix had been wrestling with a shoulder injury at WrestleDream. Doctors ultimately decided to pull Fenix from the four-way bout, leaving Penta El Zero Miedo to fend for himself. At the time of writing, the masked star is still scheduled to defend his International Title against Nick Jackson on this week's Dynamite.

In the climax of the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Aussie Open, Mark Davis was seen struggling with his left hand. Davis confirmed on Twitter that he had broken his wrist during the contest, which Dave Meltzer also confirmed.

The main event between Darby Allin and Christian Cage was one of the most violent title matches in recent memory. Hence, it's no surprise that Allin was seen in a sling at the post-show media scrum. Meltzer noted that Allin went for a series of X-rays following the show.

AEW WrestleDream will return in 2024

The inaugural WrestleDream event took place on October 1, 2023, to honor the legacy of Antonio Inoki, who passed away on the same date in 2022. The show is seemingly set to return next year.

During the post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that WrestleDream will return in 2024 and will be a regular part of All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view schedule.

Expand Tweet

Khan didn't confirm much details about the much-awaited pay-per-view. However, fans can expect AEW to produce another memorable show next year.

Did you enjoy AEW's latest event? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.