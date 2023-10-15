Multiple AEW stars "nearing returns" - Reports

A latest report has suggested that many AEW stars who have been out of action due to injury are expected to make their returns sooner rather than later.

Over the past year, several talents of the Tony Khan-led company have suffered different injuries, sidelining them from in-ring competition. This has seemingly led to significant changes in creative plans and storylines.

Some top stars who got injured and are sorely missed by fans include Danhausen, former women's champions Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa, and Paul Wight (fka Big Show). Another injured star, Kyle O'Reilly, also recently provided an update on his recovery.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, several injured AEW talents who have been absent for quite some time now are "nearing returns." They are expected to be medically cleared in the near future.

Jon Moxley, who recently suffered a concussion, is out of action. However, he is scheduled to return to the ring on November 4 at NJPW Power Struggle.

Furthermore, Adam Cole recently had surgery and is expected to be out for some time. Only time will tell which stars are buckling up for their returns soon.