Multiple AEW stars reportedly requested their release to jump ship to WWE under Triple H's leadership

The backstage turmoil in AEW couldn't have come at a worse time for the promotion, as numerous stars have allegedly looked to jump ship to WWE under Triple H.

After Vince McMahon's retirement, the former WWE Champion took over the company's creative team. Since assuming control, he has brought back multiple performers previously released by the Stamford-based promotion.

Malakai Black is one of the names that moved on to AEW following his WWE departure. He has been the subject of discussion since he confirmed that he had requested his release from AEW. However, his mental health struggle is apparently the main reason behind his decision to take a hiatus.

It seems that Black isn't the only one who would possibly like to jump ship to WWE. Dave Meltzer reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a number of unconfirmed names have asked for their release.

"When Paul Levesque [Triple H] took over from Vince McMahon, WWE contacted a number of former WWE talents that were working there that either had left on their own or that Vince McMahon had fired. [Malakai] Black was not the only person to ask for his release at the time." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Triple H and WWE allegedly reached out to Malakai Black while he was under contract with AEW

After Triple H took over WWE's creative services, rumors about the company potentially tampering with contracts of AEW talent surfaced on the internet.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “He (Malakai Black) wanted to go back to WWE & he had a lot of time left on his (AEW) deal. I think 4 & a half years left —



Its an interesting thing because its really difficult to keep someone who is unhappy under contract for that length of time”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “He (Malakai Black) wanted to go back to WWE & he had a lot of time left on his (AEW) deal. I think 4 & a half years left —Its an interesting thing because its really difficult to keep someone who is unhappy under contract for that length of time”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/EBQ3mtO7sH

The names that WWE seemingly reached out to were initially kept a secret. However, Meltzer reported that Malakai Black was one of the stars they reached out to, despite the Dutchman being under contract with AEW until 2026.

"What we do know is that Black was one of the people WWE reached out to even though he had signed a five-year deal with AEW." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Amidst the recent backstage turmoil in AEW, could Black follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps and return to Triple H's promotion? Only time will tell.

Do you think Malakai Black will rejoin WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far