New Japan Pro Wrestling's "Wrestle Kingdom 17" is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of 2023, and it has been reported that AEW star Kenny Omega will be joined by some of his old friends from WWE as well.

In 2022, NJPW put on successful crossover events with companies such as AEW, Stardom and Pro Wrestling NOAH, but it seems as if WWE could be getting in on the mix on January 4th 2023.

This is down to WWE star Karl Anderson still being recognized as the NEVER Openweight Champion. Despite signing with the Stamford-based promotion, Anderson never relinquished the title, vowing to work for both companies in a recent update he posted on Twitter.

This seems to have been confirmed by Fightful Select, who have reported that not only will Anderson defend the NEVER Openweight Championship on December 14th against Bullet Club member Hikuleo, but he and his partner Luke Gallows will be in action at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.

With this news, it means that NJPW will not only have their own stars on the show, but they will have wrestlers from both WWE and AEW on the card.

Female performers from Stardom, with former WWE star Kairi Sane (now going by KAIRI) will also be defending her IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano.

Who else will show up at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17? Only time will tell.

Kenny Omega will challenge for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Mere hours after returning to AEW with The Young Bucks at Full Gear, Kenny Omega shocked the wrestling world by announcing his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling, challenging Will Ospreay to a match for Will's IWGP United States Championship on January 4th 2023.

This match will be only the second time that these two men will have faced off in a one-on-one contest, with the first occasion taking place at a PWG event in December 2015.

Omega is the first-ever IWGP United States Champion and is seen as one of the greatest foreign wrestlers ever wrestled for NJPW. However, fans can expect Ospreay to try and take that legacy away from Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

