Names revealed of who's behind top AEW women's division storylines - Reports

AEW has tried to have a stand-out women's division since launching in 2019. The kickoff to the division was praised, but in the last year or so the wrestling promotion's fanbase has responded to women's division storylines with what seems to be mostly negative feedback. Now that things appear to be turning around, sources have revealed what familiar names are responsible.

Toni Storm is All Elite Wrestling's current Women's World Champion in her record-setting fourth reign after dethroning Mariah May at Grand Slam: Australia yesterday. Timeless Toni has been praised for her character work, and the word according to Fightful Select is that RJ City handles a lot of her creative writing. Furthermore, a lot of the writing for The CEO is done by Jen Pepperman. Will Washington has worked on writing some storylines for Willow Nightingale in the past. However, it wasn't clear what else is assigned on a week-to-week basis.

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné remained undefeated in her first reign after defeating Harley Cameron. The women's division includes rising stars Julia Hart and Anna Jay, veterans Serena Deeb and Madison Rayne, newcomers Megan Bayne and Kamille, plus record-setting ROH Women's World Champion Athena, and established stars such as Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and others.

Pepperman was originally believed to be hired to work as an exclusive writer for the women's division, or the personal writer for the former Sasha Banks. However, she has also worked with male talents, and is not seen as the head women's division writer, but she is the main one Moné goes to for promos and storylines. She was recently praised for the Moné vs. Britt Baker feud.

Pepperman was hired in early 2024 after a stint with WWE but has won Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on soap operas. RJ City has wrestled in the past and has worked in the TV industry, but joined AEW in 2023 to work as a creative writer, host, and interviewer. Washington was hired to work as the Director of Wrestling Administration in April 2023 and currently wears multiple hats.

AEW Revolution updated lineup

AEW will return to PPV on Sunday, March 9 for its sixth annual Revolution event. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show Match: "Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA;

"Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA; Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher;

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher; International Championship: Orange Cassidy or Roderick Strong or Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega;

Orange Cassidy or Roderick Strong or Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega; World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope.

Revolution 2025 will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This will mark AEW's debut at the former Staples Center as all previous LA-area events were held nearby in Inglewood at the Kia Forum.

