New AEW show is to reportedly replace Cody and Brandi Rhodes' project

AEW's Rhodes to the Top reality television show was initially very well received by fans and, at the time, gave them a look into Cody and Brandi's lives. The promotion has now announced a new show, AEW: All Access and reports allege that it's been planned to replace its predecessor.

All Access is expected to air sometime in March, and the unscripted show will focus on the real lives of Adam Cole and Britt Baker, as well as Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, and Tony Khan.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW has been planning the show for quite some time.

"They were going to do an earlier reality show with the couples but they didn’t get it done and put on the schedule. Essentially, this is the long-awaited replacement show for Rhodes To The Top. They’d actually started filming it when Cody left the company," Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Meltzer continued, noting that All Elite Wrestling has already gone into the reality show industry and will know what to do.

"So it’s a new reality show, but they’ve done Rhodes To The Top before and they’ve done the reality show thing before so it’s just kind of an extension of what was already done." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

It remains to be seen if the show will take off with fans or not, but considering that names like Adam Cole and Britt Baker will be featured, they might just draw the needed attention.

Meltzer believes that AEW: All Access is a hint at Warner Brothers Discovery's faith in the promotion

Many of All Elite Wrestling's biggest detractors have questioned how long the promotion will last and have often compared it to WCW in its last days.

With their dwindling ratings, some have even speculated that Warner Brothers Discovery will drop the promotion, but Dave Meltzer doesn't think that's the case.

During the same episode, Meltzer approached the situation from Warner's standpoint to strengthen his argument:

"If you’re gonna look at it from a WBD standpoint and a fan standpoint, for people who think that somehow [WBD]sis looking at dropping (AEW), this is not the case. You don’t add a new program with something you’re looking at not keeping." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Meltzer also noted that the only way he believes that TBS would drop All Elite Wrestling is if the company saw a change in leadership that wasn't a fan of pro wrestling.

