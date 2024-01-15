New details emerge on "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry's surprise NJPW debut - Reports

Former FTW champion "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry recently shocked the world by appearing at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event. Now, there are new reports on the surprising debut.

Jack Perry (FKA Jungle Boy) took the wrestling world by storm with his actions at the AEW All In 2023 event in Wembley when he took a shot at CM Punk and allegedly had a backstage altercation with him backstage. While Punk got fired after the incident, Perry was indefinitely suspended as well.

Several months after his suspension, fans were wondering whether Jack's suspension had been lifted and he would make his return. Well, he did make his return to wrestling, not on AEW TV, but recently during the NJPW Battle in the Valley event, where he entered the ring through the crowd.

Perry blindsided and attacked Shota Umino in the process and then tore his AEW contract on camera. Meanwhile, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Dave Meltzer reported that security personnel in the arena were unaware of Jack Perry entering through the crowd. Here is what Dave reported:

“The security didn’t know about this angle. They thought it was a fan hitting the ring. They were quickly told it wasn’t.” (H/T Ringside News)

Expand Tweet

Has the AEW suspension of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry been lifted?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported back in October 2023 that Jack Perry (fka Jungle Boy) is no longer under indefinite suspension. Here is what the report stated:

“After speaking to some people, the belief of those who I have spoken to is that he is no longer on an indefinite suspension, but the company is in no rush to bring him back. The belief among the people I have spoken to is that the longer he is away, the longer it makes distance between himself and that incident with CM Punk. He had also just wrapped up that angle with Hook, so there is no rush to bring him back.” (H/T Ringside News)

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jack Perry is all set for his new journey in the NJPW and only time will tell if he will ever return to the AEW as well.

Do you want to see Jack Perry back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here