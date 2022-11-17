A new report has emerged on Women of Wrestling making approaches to AEW and IMPACT stars after their departures from WWE.

Ruby Soho was released from WWE in 2021 after never having fulfilled her potential as Ruby Riott in the promotion. She made her AEW debut at All Out last year, winning the Casino Battle Royal to earn herself a shot at the Women's World title held by Britt Baker.

Fightful Select has now reported that prior to signing with AEW, Soho had been contacted by WOW: Women of Wrestling. According to the report, the company was quickly told that Ruby was not taking bookings, which led to the suggestion that she was on her way to signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

The report also states that the original roster pitched was completely different to what fans have actually seen from WOW recently.

WOW were also said to have reached out to The IInspiration following their WWE departure

Other stars that were said to have been contacted by WOW were former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration. The pair formerly known as the IIconics in WWE and the Iconic Duo in NXT made the switch to IMPACT following their releases.

They have since retired from in-ring competition, with plans to pursue outside projects such as acting. Cassie Lee has already gotten a start on settling down with family life as she prepares to have a baby with husband Shawn Spears.

WOW is best known for showcasing women's talents such as Tessa Blanchard, the Beast and even NXT standouts like Nikkita Lyons. The promotion went on hiatus after 2019, but has since relaunched and most recently held an event on the 12th of November.

