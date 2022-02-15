Cody Rhodes in talks with WWE following AEW exit - Reports

The hottest free agent on the market right now is Cody Rhodes. He has also reportedly been in contact with WWE officials, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

It was announced earlier today that the former three-time TNT champion was leaving AEW after 3 years with the promotion. Rhodes helped build the company from scratch and is one of the most recognizable figures to come out of Tony Khan's promotion.

Now that Rhodes is a free agent, fans will be curious as to what his next step will be. According to Andrew Zarian, a return to WWE might be on the cards:

"I can confirm that Cody's camp has been in contact with WWE officials," tweeted Zarian.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian I can confirm that Cody's camp has been in contact with WWE officials. I can confirm that Cody's camp has been in contact with WWE officials.

Only time will tell if Cody returns to Vince McMahon's promotion in the near future, but speculation is bound to run rampant amongst fans.

Cody Rhodes has unfinished business in WWE

Rhodes left the WWE in 2016, having amassed an impressive resume of 6 tag team championships, 2 intercontinental championships and 2 slammy awards. However, a lot has changed since 2016 and Rhodes will be eyeing up the main event scene very carefully.

WWE has their Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on February 18th, and he could show up in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if he will return on the road to WrestleMania, but the potential of seeing him in Vince McMahon's promotion is something that is sure to get the internet talking.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Will Cody Rhodes go to WWE? Yes No 47 votes so far