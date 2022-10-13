Tony Khan reportedly has lined up major stars as 'extras' for the upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Canada

AEW is said to have sourced some popular Canadian stars ahead of its debut in Toronto tonight.

The promotion is set to make its first appearance in Canada since its 2019 inception. All Elite Wrestling already has many ties to the wrestling-centric country, with the likes of Chris Jericho, Shawn Spears, and Kenny Omega all flying the Maple Leaf flag.

The promotion even honored Canadian wrestling legend Owen Hart this past year with the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The tournament was established in partnership with Owen's widow Martha and the charity she established in her late husband's name.

Fightful Select has reported that three significant names have been brought into the tapings as extras. Among them are said to be TikTok stars the Voros Twins, who were spotted with Chris Jericho on Tuesday night.

It's also been reported that indie standout Jody Threat has been booked for the tapings. She tried out for WWE during the week of SummerSlam in 2019, and she also helped Trish Stratus prepare for her return against Charlotte Flair.

Renee Paquette has confirmed she is in Toronto ahead of AEW Dynamite

To add a further sense of intrigue to Dynamite's Canada debut, former WWE personality Renee Paquette confirmed she is also in town. The timing of her tweet appears to coincide with recent reports that she is in fact on her way to signing with the promotion.

Paquette is married to current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who has just signed a new five-year deal with the company. That being the case, it wouldn't be out of the realms of possibility to see the Toronto native emerge at AEW's first outing in Canada.

She'll have no issue finding a role in the wrestling promotion, having shown versatility as a host, backstage interviewer and commentator with WWE. Having left WWE in 2020, she has been perennially linked with her husband's promotion but has thus far opted instead to host her 'Sessions' podcast.

