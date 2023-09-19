No Cody Rhodes-like buzz for 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's potential return - Reports

WWE higher-ups reportedly don't see a former AEW World Champion as the hottest free agent in wrestling, as they did with Cody Rhodes last year. The star in question is none other than CM Punk.

Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year. He has since elevated himself to the top of the card to be perhaps the biggest babyface in the promotion. It was a significant surprise as The American Nightmare was also one of the EVPs in AEW.

As of now, CM Punk is potentially the hottest free agent in wrestling after his release from AEW and also possibly teased his WWE return in a way recently.

Meanwhile, there is another report by Nick Hausman of the Haus of Wrestling regarding the three-time World Heavyweight Champion's hype within WWE, and it's not good news for his fans. Apparently, there is no buzz like Cody Rhodes created last year.

Here is what the report stated:

"I’ve done a lot of asking around about a possible WWE return since Punk’s termination, and I have yet to meet someone in WWE or with knowledge of the situation who has ruled it out. One WWE source I spoke with noted that the buzz internally about Punk as a potential free agent is not there like it was when Cody Rhodes was rumored to be on the market at the beginning of 2022." [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

WWE is "not necessarily in need" of a name like Cody Rhodes last year, according to reports

Cody Rhodes' WWE return was a long time coming for the company, as it was completely unexpected that he would leave a promotion he helped build up from the ground and return to its biggest competitor. However, never say never in wrestling, as CM Punk could do the same.

Moreover, another aspect is that WWE is hot right now, and they do not need any more star power. Nick Hausman also reported that the Stamford-based promotion could possibly welcome Punk back when required:

"Another source told me that while there could be interest, timing is everything in the pro wrestling business, and at the moment, WWE’s product is hot and not necessarily in need of a big-name signing." [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

In the meantime, there is no confirmation on whether the Second City Saint has any no-compete clause in his terminated AEW contract.

Henceforth, only time will tell if Punk would be open for a return to WWE after almost a decade and if Triple H would also want it.

