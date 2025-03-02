"Numerous pitches" made internally to merge 2 top AEW championships [Reports]

The AEW roster has plenty of pathways to championship gold. Tony Khan has provided multiple titles for tag team and singles competitors in both the men's and women's divisions. With a combined 15 championships between AEW and ROH, there have been talks to reportedly merge two top championships.

Ad

All Elite singles competitors are currently chasing AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, and TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. Not to mention, the women's division is represented by TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

The Rainmaker and The Alpha may be headed for a championship shake-up, according to Fightful Select. Sources report that there have been numerous pitches made for Okada's Continental Championship to be merged with Takeshita's International Championship.

Ad

Trending

Ad

AEW has not indicated if the merger will indeed happen. However, it was noted that sources gave plenty of credibility to the idea when asked, indicating that this could actually happen in the near future.

With Kenny Omega's upcoming International Championship shot, and the expected Omega vs. Okada match down the line, it's speculated that Omega could be part of a title unification match at some point.

Khan introduced the All-Atlantic Championship in June 2022, re-billing it as the International Championship in March 2023.

Ad

Eddie Kingston became the inaugural Continental Champion in December 2023 after winning the Continental Classic, but Okada dethroned him 81 days later on Dynamite.

Update on championship matches at AEW Revolution

AEW will present its sixth annual Revolution PPV in just one week. Revolution 2025 will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 9.

Konosuke Takeshita is headed for a dream match at Revolution. His eighth successful defense of the International Championship came over Orange Cassidy on Wednesday's Dynamite, to set up his showdown with Kenny Omega at Revolution.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada made his ninth defense of the Continental Championship over Buddy Matthews at AEW Grand Slam on February 15. He is not currently scheduled to defend at Revolution, but a match with Brody King is looming, and a Triple Threat with King and Matthews is also rumored.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.