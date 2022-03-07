×
Create
Notifications

Orange Cassidy suffers injury during Ladder match at AEW Revolution - Reports

Orange Cassidy competing at AEW Revolution 2022 (credit Jay Lee Photography)
Orange Cassidy competing at AEW Revolution 2022 (credit Jay Lee Photography)
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 07, 2022 11:24 PM IST
Rumors

AEW star Orange Cassidy has reportedly sustained a shoulder injury whilst competing in the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view this past Sunday.

Cassidy, along with Christian Cage, Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks and eventual winner Wardlow, put their bodies on the line for a shot at the AEW TNT Championship currently held by Sammy Guevara.

Here is Keith Lee Throwing Orange Cassidy Like Uncle Phil Throwing Jazz Out The House https://t.co/KT1cpzuFdj

Unfortunately for "Freshly Squeezed," it seems he didn't come out unscathed. It was reported by Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Orange Cassidy suffered a shoulder injury during the match.

Amazingly, the injury did not come from any ladder-induced punishment, but rather some Keith Lee-induced punishment. During the match, Lee launched Cassidy out of the ring. He was supposed to land on Christian Cage and Ricky Starks, but was overthrown and took a nasty landing on the rampway.

This ended up being Cassidy's final involvement in the match as he was checked on by doctors at ringside.

Alvarez also noted that Starks was not injured during the final stages of the match when he took an ugly-looking powerbomb from Wardlow onto a ladder.

Orange Cassidy was aided by a Best Friend during the match

Danhausen curses who he wants, when he wants. #AEWRevolution twitter.com/AEW/status/150…

Despite being injured on the outside, Cassidy received a timely bit of help during the match.

With Ricky Starks seconds from victory, Danhausen appeared from under the ring to snatch him off the ladder. The "Very Evil One" then quickly left the ring, avoiding any punishment from Wardlow, who watched in bemusement.

It wasn't until after the match that Danhausen took to Twitter to admit that he may have helped Wardlow more than Cassidy.

Danhausen thinks he accidentally helped you win @RealWardlow, so when you sell that gold circle, you owe Danhausen fifty percent. #AEWRevolution
Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी