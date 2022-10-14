Original plans for CM Punk at AEW Full Gear before indefinite suspension reportedly disclosed

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was seemingly set to go on a successful run with the company's top prize before his suspension. A new report has now emerged about the potential plans for him heading into Full Gear 2022.

Punk became a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out 2022 by defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. However, his reign was short-lived as he was stripped of the title due to an alleged backstage altercation with The Elite. Moreover, he sustained a severe injury at the Chicago-based pay-per-view.

While discussing Jon Moxley's contract situation in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that CM Punk would have potentially headlined Full Gear against MJF.

"Moxley had pushed heavily for the idea of being the actual champion, hating the interim term, and to become the first two-time champion in company history. It was done on television rather than PPV because Tony Khan had planned Punk vs. MJF to headline Full Gear in November." (H/T WrestleTalk)

The confrontation between Punk and MJF was teased at the end of the All Out pay-per-view when the latter returned to the company. The former rivals had a staredown, hinting at another possible match in the future.

CM Punk's rivalry with MJF has been regarded as one of the finest in AEW

From the moment CM Punk and MJF were in the ring together, fans knew they would be in for a roller coaster ride. That's exactly what they got when the two men feuded between November 2021 and March 2022.

Punk and MJF managed to weave together a story that incorporated a lot of real-life emotion, engaging in-ring action and genuine hatred for one another. Their rivalry culminated in a brutal Dog Collar Match at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view.

The two men currently have one win over each other, with MJF winning in Punk's hometown of Chicago in February. However, it seems fans might have to wait a little longer for a potential trilogy bout between the two rivals.

