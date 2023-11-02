Paul Wight almost wrestled 7 ft 2 in giant at AEW All In 2023 - Reports

On August 27, 2023, AEW produced All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, London, which proved to be one of the biggest professional wrestling events in history and the biggest for the Jacksonville-based company.

The event featured the industry's top names like CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, and Sting and was headlined by the AEW World Championship match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole.

However, another match was reportedly discussed for the pay-per-view within the company, featuring Paul Wight (FKA Big Show). Fightful Select recently reported that there were talks about a match between Wight and Satnam Singh at All In. But, the plans did not go through, and the bout didn't make it to the event card.

While we did not get an in-ring contest between the Giants, we got a confrontation between Paul and Satnam at All In. During the Zero hour of the pay-per-view, Jeff Jarett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt had an in-ring promo during which they berated the local crowd.

The promo was interrupted by Paul Wight, Grado, and Anthony Ogogo, who entered the ring to confront the heels. Wight delivered a right-hand punch to Satnam Singh, and the faces cleared the ring.

Paul Wight talks about retirement and future with AEW

Speaking recently on the Battleground podcast, two-time WWE Champion Paul Wight talked about his in-ring future and said he would hang up his boot in about two years and switch to a commentary role.

"I got a year and a half, two years left, before I hang it all up. Really, it's about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role. Then, it's about the younger talent."Right now, I'm still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit," Paul Wight said.

Paul Wight continued:

"I've had plenty of matches, have done plenty of tours, had plenty of rivalries. Right now, it's about doing what I can in helping the product out. There's a time, all things come to an end, unfortunately." [H/T: Fightful]

Paul Wight last wrestled on Television at AEW All Out pay-per-view in 2021 and faced Q. T. Marshall.

