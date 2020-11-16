Possible reason for Brodie Lee's absence from AEW revealed

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer, AEW Superstar Brodie Lee is reportedly out with an injury. While answering a question related to the former AEW TNT Champion, Dave Meltzer revealed on The Observer that Lee's injury is a potential ankle injury.

The ankle injury is said to be the reason why Brodie Lee hasn't wrestled in recent weeks. There's no timetable to his return to action, but it is believed that Lee's injury is minor.

Much respect to Cody Rhodes. — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) October 8, 2020

Brodie Lee's tenure in All Elite Wrestling

After several weeks of teasing Brodie Lee finally made his debut for AEW in March 2020, as he was revealed as The Exalted One of The Dark Order. After compiling an impressive winning run in his new promotion, Lee finally challenged his former WWE colleague Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship at Double or Nothing.

The loss to Moxley marked Lee's first loss in AEW and the latter then went on to recruit more members in the Dark Order. With Colt Cabana and Anna Jay pledging their alliance to the Dark Order, Brodie Lee shifted his focus towards Cody's AEW TNT Championship.

On the August 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite, Lee defeated Cody to win the TNT title in a match that barely lasted minutes. With the dominant win, The Exalted One marked the beginning of his first title reign in AEW and eventually went on to defend his title against Dustin Rhodes.

Upon Cody's return to AEW, the former champ and Brodie Lee agreed to a Dog Collar Match. On October 7, Brodie Lee lost the TNT title back to Cody, ending his reign at 46 days.

As it remains, the rematch against Cody is Brodie Lee's last televised match in AEW. It is still not known if Lee suffered the ankle injury during his Dog Collar match.