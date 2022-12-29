Possible spoiler on 2-time WWE United States Champion dropping major title on AEW Dynamite: New Year Smash - Reports

According to a new report, Samoa Joe may lose one of his titles on AEW Dynamite.

Joe has reigned as the ROH World TV Champion since April after defeating Minoru Suzuki. He additionally captured the TNT title at Full Gear against Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs, incapacitating the former in the middle of a powerbomb to the latter.

The pair of partners-turned-bitter rivals are set for a title rematch tonight on AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash. And, according to a new report from Fightful Select, the title could change hands.

It's said that "pieces of confetti have fallen" at the show's tapings. It's also noted that this has happened before for no reason, but there has been heavy internal discussion for Wardlow to win the TNT title back tonight.

Wardlow held the TNT title for 136 days after defeating Scorpio Sky in July. It was the culmination of a long journey to gold after initially winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match in March.

After costing his original title shot against Sky while feuding with MJF, he had to work his way through his former employer at AEW Double or Nothing. He then turned his attention to the title once again.

