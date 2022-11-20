Possible Spoiler: 3 Major AEW stars reportedly present backstage ahead of potential return at Full Gear

According to recent reports, The House of Black are said to be in town ahead of tonight's AEW Full Gear event.

Malakai Black announced after his pinfall loss at All Out that he would be taking a break from wrestling amid much speculation that he had, in fact, left or was in the process of leaving the company. His stablemates Brody King and Buddy Matthews followed suit after their loss to Sting and Darby Allin at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

Fightful Select is now reporting that they have confirmed with AEW sources that the trio are "on the scene" and in Newark, New Jersey, for Full Gear.

Black reportedly asked for his release earlier in the Summer, but it was denied. AEW officials are said to have told Fightful that there was a belief they had smoothed things over, and in September, it was further reported that they were due back to the company before the end of the year.

There was no confirmation whether they were scheduled for an appearance during the show. But given the fact that they have been teased in vignettes over recent weeks, there is a possibility they could be due for a return.

It's also worth noting that the House of Black were feuding with Sting and Darby Allin prior to their hiatus. The Icon and Darby are scheduled to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on the show. Also, the trios titles are on the line. These two bouts could serve as a potential returning spot for the faction.

