Possible Spoiler: Released talent reportedly present at AEW Full Gear 2022

If reports are to be believed, then former AEW star Marko Stunt could be present at tonight's AEW Full Gear event.

Marko Stunt was best known for his time alongside Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to form Jurassic Express, starting in 2019 all the way until he departed from the promotion in 2022. However, towards the end, he appeared to be slowly phased out of the trio in lieu of Christian Cage, with whom Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus captured the AEW tag titles.

Stunt would leave the company when Tony Khan opted not to renew his contract, and Marko was forthcoming with the fact that communication between himself and the promotion had broken down towards the end.

Fightful Select has reported that he is in town for Full Gear. While it hasn't been said whether or not he is slated for the show, he could perhaps find himself involved in the bout between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

The former title winners will stand opposite one another after Luchasaurus joined Christian Cage in his betrayal of Jungle Boy. 'Saurus cost his former partner his clash with Christian at All Out before the favor was repaid, with Jungle Boy costing the masked dinosaur the All-Atlantic title.

They will meet inside a steel cage at Full Gear.

