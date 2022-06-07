Possible update on Adam Cole's return date following injury at AEW Double or Nothing

It has been reported that AEW could miss Adam Cole until Forbidden Door at the end of the month.

Following his win in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament against Samoa Joe, All Elite Wrestling announced that Cole was injured and would be replaced by Bullet Club's Hikuleo in a 10-man tag match on Dynamite. The details of the injury are yet to be confirmed.

Now Bryan Alvarez has reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that fans can expect the former WWE star to be out of action until the AEW X NJPW event on June 26th.

"I was told that Danielson is out one to two weeks and probably no Cole until Forbidden Door. They're going to let him rest up," Alvarez said.

Cole has featured prominently for AEW since his All Out debut last year. Before his winning run in the Owen Hart Cup, the frontman of the Undisputed Elite has challenged for the world title on two occasions and participated in a grueling Lights Out match with fellow injured star Orange Cassidy.

Adam Cole is among a litany of injured AEW stars

It's not just Cole, Cassidy, and Bryan Danielson who will leave gaping holes in the upper end of the card in AEW. It was announced on Rampage that new world champion CM Punk would also be on a break after sustaining a foot injury in the aftermath of his Double or Nothing win against Hangman Page.

Former world champion Kenny Omega is another name who has been on the shelf since taking a hiatus in November 2021. He has been rehabilitating some of his recurring injuries.

Jeff Hardy is said to have sustained an injury at Double or Nothing, having suffered a concussion in his tag team match against the Young Bucks. And to cap it off, there were concerns over TNT champion Scorpio Sky after he took to Twitter to reveal he had suffered a muscle strain during his recent title defense against Dante Martin. You can read more about everything related to All Elite Wrestling here.

