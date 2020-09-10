Potential update on Britt Baker's AEW in-ring return

Britt Baker may have lost her "Tooth & Nail" match at AEW All Out, but it looked like Baker had somewhat recovered from the injury she sustained a few months ago. While the match at All Out was essentially a cinematic one, a new report suggests that Baker has not been given clearance for an in-ring return.

A previous report by Dave Meltzer suggested that Baker is still not 100%, and thus a cinematic match was used to cover the fact that the leg injury she suffered in May has not healed yet.

A new report by Fightful Select suggests that even though Baker worked that match, she is still recovering from her leg injury. The information goes to state that:

"The company had an ambitious return date for All Out, and fulfilled it, but as of last weekend, she still had not gained full clearance for an in-ring return. Several of those that we spoke to put over Britt Baker for constantly working through injuries and her overall toughness."

Baker has indeed been working with an injury, as she has been appearing on AEW Dynamite regularly in the last few months. Most of the time, she was in her wheelchair assisted by Reba as they kept feuding with Big Swole. With a mixture of filmed promos and in-person hijinks, Baker kept entertaining fans regularly.

In most Dynamite episodes, Baker was confined to the wheelchair as she was legitimately injured. Of course, some fans thought that she recovered as she brutally attacked Big Swole just before All Out.

With that said, the match at All Out was brisk and filmed inside the confines of what looked to be a dental clinic. It'll be interesting to see where AEW takes Britt Baker's character in the future.

While she may not be 100% as of now, her television presence will most likely not decrease.