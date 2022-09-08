Potential details for the internal investigation following CM Punk and top AEW stars' backstage brawl disclosed

Potential details regarding AEW's internal investigation into CM Punk's altercation with several top names have emerged.

To say that CM Punk had a bee in his bonnet following his All Out world title win would be an understatement. During the post-event press conference, he laid into Hangman Page, AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and his former friend Colt Cabana.

Punk's words didn't sit well with multiple stars including the Bucks and Omega, who confronted the world champion in what descended into a physical altercation. While it was reported today that all involved in the scuffle have been suspended - including Elite cohorts like Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler - there remains an internal investigation into the events that transpired.

The Wrestling News has now reported that the internal investigation is to be led by the company's General Counsel, Chris Peck.

Regardless of the investigation, it appears as though the company will need to find a new world champion. CM Punk reportedly sustained a serious injury in his contest with Jon Moxley at AEW All Out, which is said to require surgery.

MJF won the Casino Ladder Match during the event and thus a shot at the world title. He even confronted the brand-new champion to close out the show in Chicago.

