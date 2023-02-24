Potential indicator Triple H leads race against AEW to sign major star

The wrestling world has become flooded with a number of sought-after free agents, but it seems WWE and Triple H may have the edge over AEW when it comes to a former world champion.

The star in question is "Switchblade" Jay White, who has already had a very eventful 2023 in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The now-former leader of Bullet Club lost his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada on January 4, but that was just the start.

White lost a "Loser Leaves Japan" match against Hikuleo at "The New Beginning in Osaka" event on February 11, before losing a "Loser Leaves NJPW" match to Eddie Kingston a week later at the "Battle in the Valley" event.

Speaking in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer speculated that WWE might have the edge over AEW when it comes to signing White, as the company's relationship with NJPW might have given the game away.

"The show was noteworthy for that fact, and also Eddie Kingston beating Jay White in a loser leaves New Japan match. It is not confirmed White is going to WWE, but obviously if he’s leaving New Japan, WWE or AEW would be the place, and with AEW, he could continue working for New Japan," said Dave Meltzer.

For example, if White were to sign for All Elite Wrestling, he would still be able to compete at events like Forbidden Door, which would undo all of the story-points that NJPW has put in place with Jay over the past few months.

Jay White currently has an unbeaten record in AEW

If Jay White was to sign with All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis, he would already have a foundation to build on, as he is currently sitting on a small but perfect record in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jay defeated Trent Beretta on the "Slam Dunk" edition of Rampage in February 2022, before successfully defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Forbidden Door event in June 2022, taking his overall AEW record to two wins and zero losses.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



🤣🤣🤣🤣



#AEWDynamite LET'S BE REAL JAY WHITE WALKED THROUGH THE FORBIDDEN DOOR JUST TO COMPLIMENT THE BUCKS ON THEIR COOL EARRINGS HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHA🤣🤣🤣🤣 LET'S BE REAL JAY WHITE WALKED THROUGH THE FORBIDDEN DOOR JUST TO COMPLIMENT THE BUCKS ON THEIR COOL EARRINGS HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHA🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀💀#AEWDynamite https://t.co/gIc2fq0mSC

White has a long history with the likes of Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks from their time in Japan and Ring of Honor together, so only time will tell to see what is next for the "Switchblade."

Do you think Jay White will join All Elite Wrestling or WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes