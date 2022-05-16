Potential opponent for Britt Baker in the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will face a mystery "Joker" opponent in the Quarter-Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. While the identity of Baker's opponent has not officially been revealed, one performer has heavily teased that it might be her.

The star is none other than Maki Itoh, a featured wrestler in promotions like Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling and DDT Pro-Wrestling.

Itoh recently teased an appearance on AEW TV via her Twitter account. After wrapping up a Spring Tour with TJPW, she noted that her next match would be in the United States. This has led many to believe that she will be appearing on AEW Dynamite to face Baker.

Maki Itoh is no stranger to an AEW ring, as she made a handful of appearances for the company as part of the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament in 2021.

This also led to Itoh and Britt Baker becoming acquainted with each other, where they would team up together to pick up a win over Thunder Rosa and Riho on the Buy-In show before the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view.

The winner of Britt Baker versus the "Joker" will face Toni Storm in the Semi-Finals

The men's and women's brackets of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament are set to conclude at Double or Nothing 2022. Two semi-finalists of the women's tournament have already been confirmed.

On the May 13th edition of AEW Rampage, Ruby Soho picked up a win over former AEW Women's Champion Riho to advance to the next round. Two days before that, Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter to qualify for the semi-finals.

Storm is on the same side of the bracket as Baker and the "Joker," meaning that the former WWE star will meet the winner of that match in the next round.

Fans will have to wait and see which superstars clinch the prestigious cup on May 29 during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

