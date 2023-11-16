Potential plans for Mariah May following AEW Full Gear, could feud with former WWE Superstar - Reports

AEW star Mariah May has made an immediate impact in her new surroundings, both on-screen and off, as it seems All Elite Wrestling has big plans for her.

The English star made her debut on the November 8th edition of Dynamite, where she admitted that "Timeless" Toni Storm is her idol. May stated that she went to perform in Japan because Toni did and joined AEW primarily because of the former WWE Superstar.

While this may seem innocent on the surface, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has suggested that this is all by design as AEW has plans to not only have Mariah May feud with Toni Storm but also add a championship into the mix.

"The idea of this program, and I know a lot of people don’t like the Mariah debut and everything like that, and you know, obviously, it may not work. But, the idea of this Mariah program is to get Mariah to be a top star. I mean, it’s not like they’re bringing her in just to be a face like Willow Nightingale, you know what I mean? Who should be a top star, but isn’t. But, Mariah is there to be, look, Toni Storm should win the championship [from Hikaru Shida] and I don’t know how long she will hold it, but the idea is to get Mariah and Toni as a top feud in the women’s division." [H/T: Ringside News]

Mariah met Toni Storm on camera for the first time on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, but it seemed like the former WWE Superstar was more interested in relaxing than meeting her biggest fan.

Mariah May's idol will be in action at AEW Full Gear

While the former STARDOM performer is yet to make her in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling, she could make a big impact in the AEW Women's Championship match at Full Gear.

Toni Storm will challenge Hikaru Shida on November 18th for the AEW Women's Championship, with the match being billed as Toni's "Hollywood Homecoming," thanks to the event taking place in Los Angeles.

Mariah May did state to Toni that if she needed her help, then she would be there for her. So if Storm feels the match against Shida slipping away, perhaps a helping hand might not be the worst idea.

