Potential rumor killer on AEW Dynamite being cut down to one hour

The AEW community has been rife with a myriad of speculations, one of which is the possibility of massive changes to Dynamite's scheduling.

The AEW schedule generally has three of its four shows occurring on Wednesday. After Dynamite airs, the Friday Night Rampage show is taped to be shown later in the week. Meanwhile, Dark: Elevation is filmed before and after the Wednesday Night Show.

While Dynamite usually airs for two hours, recent rumors have suggested that the show might be cut down to an hour. Speaking on the speculation, Dave Meltzer tweeted out the following while providing the logic behind his statement:

"I've been told untrue. It makes no sense. Why would you cut back on one of the highest rated shows on cable?"

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON PUNK IS BETTER THAN HANGMAN @FredFujita



AEW is unique In that no other company gets as many bad faith rumors &. downfall predictions. Usually these rumors come from ardent WWE supporters that feel threatened, I guess? @davemeltzerWON Dave, can you comment on today's Internet twitter rumor that Dynamite is being cut down to one hour?AEW is unique In that no other company gets as many bad faith rumors &. downfall predictions. Usually these rumors come from ardent WWE supporters that feel threatened, I guess? @davemeltzerWON Dave, can you comment on today's Internet twitter rumor that Dynamite is being cut down to one hour?AEW is unique In that no other company gets as many bad faith rumors &. downfall predictions. Usually these rumors come from ardent WWE supporters that feel threatened, I guess? I've been told untrue. It makes no sense. Why would you cut back on one of the highest rated shows on cable? twitter.com/FredFujita/sta… I've been told untrue. It makes no sense. Why would you cut back on one of the highest rated shows on cable? twitter.com/FredFujita/sta…

As of now, there has been no official statement from the authorities on the topic. Fans must stay tuned to see whether Meltzer is right in the long run.

Fans had varied responses to the rumors surrounding AEW

While Meltzer's reaction to the rumors suggested that Dynamite would not be cut down to an hour, several fans had a variety of opinions.

Most Twitter users seemingly agreed with the veteran, citing different reasons to prove their point.

Navishing @Navishing @davemeltzerWON I mean, if they could pay less for a show that does just shy of the numbers AEW does then it would make sense. Plus all the blood and incessant swearing has to turn off a lot of advertisers @davemeltzerWON I mean, if they could pay less for a show that does just shy of the numbers AEW does then it would make sense. Plus all the blood and incessant swearing has to turn off a lot of advertisers

El Diablo Guapo @AceOfHearts9999 @davemeltzerWON WBD would be out of their minds. Also, Imagine they don't pick up the 1 year option, AEW would hit the open market the same time as WWE, which means a lot more networks/streamers in the mix. I feel AEW would do well in the open market, especially with live streaming coming @davemeltzerWON WBD would be out of their minds. Also, Imagine they don't pick up the 1 year option, AEW would hit the open market the same time as WWE, which means a lot more networks/streamers in the mix. I feel AEW would do well in the open market, especially with live streaming coming

Beau Bowden @beaugbowden @davemeltzerWON Tony Khan has to hustle to cram everything into two hours. I can’t imagine #AEWDynamite being cut down to one hour. @davemeltzerWON Tony Khan has to hustle to cram everything into two hours. I can’t imagine #AEWDynamite being cut down to one hour.

Some fans also suggested that the speculations were simply baseless rumors.

Nick Noel @GriiffinNoel @davemeltzerWON The "report" comes from a twitter account that has a clear ax to grind against AEW and was also spreading the "Tony Khan doesn't truly own ROH" crap @davemeltzerWON The "report" comes from a twitter account that has a clear ax to grind against AEW and was also spreading the "Tony Khan doesn't truly own ROH" crap

Furthermore, a few speculated about the relationship between AEW and its broadcasting partner Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks, discussing the future of the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

yamazua @yamazua1 @davemeltzerWON Let’s say that they get more money for a streaming deal rather than being on cable. What would the downsides of that be? Same for WWE obviously. Would the espouse be that much lower? @davemeltzerWON Let’s say that they get more money for a streaming deal rather than being on cable. What would the downsides of that be? Same for WWE obviously. Would the espouse be that much lower?

A few comments seemingly tried to justify the other end of the argument.

Domenico Caridi @DomenicoCaridi3 @davemeltzerWON Why would AOL Time Warner cancel Nitro, which at the time was the highest rated shows? @davemeltzerWON Why would AOL Time Warner cancel Nitro, which at the time was the highest rated shows?

Ben Halbur @BenHalbur1 @davemeltzerWON They scrapped a $90 million movie that had finished filming… not sure this new regime thinks the way most people do. @davemeltzerWON They scrapped a $90 million movie that had finished filming… not sure this new regime thinks the way most people do.

Tony Khan's roster has regained some of its biggest stars this month. Kenny Omega and CM Punk are back in action after returning from an injury-related hiatus. It remains to be seen whether or not the aforementioned rumors will turn out to be true in the coming weeks.

What do you think of Dave Meltzer's response? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy