Potential rumor killer on AEW Dynamite being cut down to one hour

The AEW community has been rife with a myriad of speculations, one of which is the possibility of massive changes to Dynamite's scheduling.
The AEW schedule generally has three of its four shows occurring on Wednesday. After Dynamite airs, the Friday Night Rampage show is taped to be shown later in the week. Meanwhile, Dark: Elevation is filmed before and after the Wednesday Night Show.
While Dynamite usually airs for two hours, recent rumors have suggested that the show might be cut down to an hour. Speaking on the speculation, Dave Meltzer tweeted out the following while providing the logic behind his statement:
"I've been told untrue. It makes no sense. Why would you cut back on one of the highest rated shows on cable?"
As of now, there has been no official statement from the authorities on the topic. Fans must stay tuned to see whether Meltzer is right in the long run.
Fans had varied responses to the rumors surrounding AEW
While Meltzer's reaction to the rumors suggested that Dynamite would not be cut down to an hour, several fans had a variety of opinions.
Most Twitter users seemingly agreed with the veteran, citing different reasons to prove their point.
Some fans also suggested that the speculations were simply baseless rumors.
Furthermore, a few speculated about the relationship between AEW and its broadcasting partner Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks, discussing the future of the Jacksonville-based Promotion.
A few comments seemingly tried to justify the other end of the argument.
Tony Khan's roster has regained some of its biggest stars this month. Kenny Omega and CM Punk are back in action after returning from an injury-related hiatus. It remains to be seen whether or not the aforementioned rumors will turn out to be true in the coming weeks.
What do you think of Dave Meltzer's response? Sound off in the comments below!
A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here